Cawthorn Runs Scared After Voting For 'Red Flag' Gun Law

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 17:38 Hits: 8

A common sense gun measure, called a red flag law protects the public from an unstable person with a gun, by allowing their family members to report them. Of course, being in favor of this measure is viewed as being a traitor to the Second Amendment nuts. Rep. Madison Cawthorn found that out very quickly, and it put the fear of a punishing God into him. Cawthorn always seems to be armed, either when traveling or in Congress, but I guess he doesn't consider himself an unstable person. Surprisingly, Madison Cawthorn voted for the red flag measure, before he found out he shouldn't have. He was so flustered, apparently, by being criticized by the gun toting MAGA whacks that he retreated into a car to film this creepy video. Cawthorn hits the panic button tonight, firing off a video from his car. He has been getting called a traitor all day after voting for the “red flag” gun bill. “I have not betrayed anybody in the 2nd Amendment community. I will always have your back. I’m armed every single day.” pic.twitter.com/91yUw5GFGW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/madison-cawthorn-red-flag-law