Chris Hayes: Carlson's More Racist Than Former KKK Leader Duke

MSNBC's Chris Hayes rightfully compared Fox's Tucker Carlson to former KKK grand wizard David Duke, and pointed out that Carlson is a lot more overt with his bigotry than Duke was back in the day. "Ever since there had been immigrants coming to America in large numbers, there have been bigots and racists who did not want them," Hayes explained in his monologue. "One consistent argument those bigots and racists have made is that the newcomers would overrun the people who are already here." "This is really old, standard stuff. Usually it was about race, ethnicity, or religion. It of course happened to the Irish and the Italians and the Jews and the Chinese," Hayes continued. "In fact, the first bit of immigration legislation in this country was literally the Chinese Exclusion Act. It happened to the Mexicans, and most recently, Haitians." "The fundamental message of these bigots across time is that these bad, other dirty people, uncivilized, different than us, would overrun and replace us, the good, pure Americans," Hayes said, before playing a montage of old David Duke and recent Tucker Carlson clips, echoing the same fearmongering, racist sentiments about immigrants, before slamming Carlson one more time.

