Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 20:19 Hits: 2

A widely discredited Republican-led review of the 2020 election in Arizona's biggest county has determined that Joe Biden indeed got more votes there than Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/24/1040550710/republican-led-election-review-in-arizona-determines-biden-did-indeed-win