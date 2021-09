Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 20:19 Hits: 2

The election in Germany will make the end of an era — after 16 years as chancellor, Angela Merkel plans to step aside. The vote could also see her party out of power.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/24/1040550738/germany-will-elect-a-new-chancellor-on-sunday-replacing-angela-merkel