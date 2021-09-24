In Fiery Floor Speech, Bernie Sanders Tears Into McConnell

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 20:37 Hits: 15

Update: In a speech on the Senate floor Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont argued the United States needs "every penny" of the reconciliation package that is currently taking shape in Congress amid ongoing fights over its size and scope. "The question we face right now is: at this moment, do we have the courage to keep faith with the American people and show them that their democracy in fact can work for them, and not just powerful special interests?" Sanders said. "Let us go forward, let us do the right thing, let us pass this $3.5 trillion reconciliation package."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/floor-speech-bernie-sanders-wont-budge