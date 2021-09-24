Aloha Genius: Woman With Fake 'Maderna' Vaccine Card Skips Court Date

Articles

A few weeks ago we brought you this story of the genius who thought getting a fake vaccine card so she could travel to Hawaii was the better option than just getting the FREE vaccine. Turns out it wasn't. Hawaii, which seems to be taking this pandemic seriously, requires vaccination to travel there so when it was discovered that Chloe Mrozak wasn't she was arrested, and is facing fines and possibly jail time. Likely, she would have had to pay a fine and that would have been the end of it. Instead, she decided to skip her court date and now things are going to get a whole lot more interesting for her. Source: NY Daily News Alaho, genius. An Illinois woman accused of using a fake proof of vaccination card upon which “Moderna” is misspelled, now has a warrant out for her arrest after skipping a virtual court date with a judge in Hawaii. Hawaiian station KHON reports that Chloe Mrozak, 24, missed a Wednesday hearing where she would have had the opportunity to explain why she allegedly used a falsified card claiming she’d been inoculated with “Maderna” to bypass the island’s 10-day mandatory quarantine requirement.

