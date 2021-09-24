January 6th Committee Drops A Slew Of Subpoenas On Trump Inner Circle

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 12:13 Hits: 6

Donald Trump and a slew of his close associates are having a bad Thursday night. The January 6th Commission dropped a handful of very specific subpoenas late Thursday night with tight deadlines. Those that received those subpoenas include Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, Dan Scavino and Kash Patel. Here are sections of the subpoenas for Meadows, Bannon and Scavino: News:The 1/6 select committee just dropped subpoenas on Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, Dan Scavino, and Kashyap Patel, a senior Defense official.All were apparently either with Trump on 1/6, or talked to him in the runup to it, or helped plan the effort to overturn the election: pic.twitter.com/Brv8HtJ3Je — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 23, 2021 Here is the statement from the Commission: Jan 6th committee: subpoenas issued for depositions from Mark Meadows, Dan Scavino, Kash Patel and Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/57YKcK7HK3

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/january-6th-commission-drops-slew