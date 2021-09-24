David Simon Pulling HBO Miniseries Out Of TX, Citing Abortion Law

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 12:13 Hits: 6

Simon announced his decision on Twitter Monday morning: If an employer, this is beyond politics. I’m turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth? https://t.co/q6Py6XikYh — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021 Not surprisingly, he got quite a bit of pushback. But he stood his ground: You misunderstand completely. My response is NOT rooted in any debate about political efficacy or the utility of any boycott. My singular responsibility is to securing and maintaining the civil liberties of all those we employ during the course of a production. https://t.co/cSKZu08uOO — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/david-simon-pulling-hbo-miniseries-out-tx