The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

David Simon Pulling HBO Miniseries Out Of TX, Citing Abortion Law

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Simon announced his decision on Twitter Monday morning: If an employer, this is beyond politics. I’m turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there. What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth? https://t.co/q6Py6XikYh — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021 Not surprisingly, he got quite a bit of pushback. But he stood his ground: You misunderstand completely. My response is NOT rooted in any debate about political efficacy or the utility of any boycott. My singular responsibility is to securing and maintaining the civil liberties of all those we employ during the course of a production. https://t.co/cSKZu08uOO — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/david-simon-pulling-hbo-miniseries-out-tx

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version