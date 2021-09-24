Rep. Maloney: One Congress Member Was 'Gleeful' During Insurrection

Articles

Nicolle Wallace and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney were discussing the subpoenas released yesterday in what they are now calling a "coup attempt." "We have also learned that Lindsey Graham was actively involved, I believe he is under investigation in Georgia for getting involved in states he doesn't represent for pushing Trump's allegations," Wallace said. "How does this fall into the conspiracy to plot a coup?" "Let's just get the facts," Maloney said. "I was there on the house floor, at that location with a bunch of Republicans who were -- one in particular who was gleeful of the events happening outside. It took me a minute to understand why they were having such a good time. They were excited about what was going on, they had been at the White House I believe the day before, talking about what was going to happen. "It is not a mystery when Mo Brooks is down at the rally, whipping up the crowd and pointing them towards the capitol, I believe with a bullet-proof vest on. You are right, a lot this is right out in the open. I think it matters we know exactly what McCarthy was doing, Jim Jordan was doing and others who were in direct conversation with the president. What he knew, when he knew it, whether he failed to take action to respond, failed to get hope to the Capitol, whether he delayed that act, those are important facts. History should know them, we should know them. These are important facts. We need get the truth," he said. "Who was the gleeful Republican member of Congress?" Wallace asked.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/rep-maloney-one-congress-member-was