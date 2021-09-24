Friday News Dump: Loser Trump's Lawyer Wrote Coup Memo, And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 7So this memo came out this week, written by Trump lawyer John Eastman, that was intended to provide a legal pretext for Mike Pence to participate in their coup attempt. CNN and MSNBC covered it, sure, but the national networks, which have much bigger audiences, ignored it -- except for the late night shows, like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. Which is weird, considering it's a BIG F*CKING DEAL! [email protected]: The newly disclosed Eastman Memo sketched out a six-step scenario to overturn the election and keep Trump in power. It effectively outlined a coup. https://t.co/VVJSJPGuMB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 21, 2021 MSNBC's Claire McCaskill burns down Trump's 'nutjob' lawyer John Eastman: 'You don't belong in the law, buddy'"What's really scary about that memo is that this man was trusted to teach law students," https://t.co/wZnP05eUfq
