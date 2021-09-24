Texas GOP Congressman Goes Neo-Nazi On Fox And Friends

Articles

Echoing anti-Semitic Neo-Nazis chants in Charlottesville, 'You will not replace us," Texas Rep. Brian Babin went full Nazi on Fox and Friends. Rep. Babin in no uncertain terms claimed the Democratic Party wants to "replace" the American population with immigrants to change the face of the electorate. Discussing President Biden and the border challenges, Rep. Babin made these racist claims as forcefully as he could. "We know what the grand strategy of Democrat party is. They want to change America," Babin said. Babin continued, "They want to change America. They want to replace the American electorate with third-world immigrants that are coming in illegally." White supremacists consistently claim brown people coming into the country illegally are Covid positive and Babin claims they are "drug-resistant to tuberculosis." Babbitt continued, "They want to change the electorate and put these people on a path to citizenship and franchise them with the vote to have a permanent majority..." Finishing off his disgusting rant, "The Democrats are trying to change the America of what we know, what we love, and what we've enjoyed for 244 years and it's despicable." The three-headed right-wing propaganda team of Fox and Friends sat silent and nodded to these despicable comments. Traitor Trump cosigned the Neo-Nazis and it has taken over the GOP.

