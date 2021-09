Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 18:57 Hits: 3

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the debt ceiling, impending government shutdown and fate of the two-track infrastructure plan.

Watch below and email us your questions for next week’s episode.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/axijUX4t050/big-tent-wrangling