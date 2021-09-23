The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden Ordered Agencies To Help People Vote. But How Much Can Feds Do To Fill In The Gaps?

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Biden Ordered Agencies To Help People Vote. But How Much Can Feds Do To Fill In The Gaps?

As legislative efforts to expand voting rights hit the brick wall of the filibuster in the Senate, and as conservative courts across the country side with state Republicans’ novel restrictions on the franchise, the third branch of government is preparing to fill in the gaps where it can. And for members of Joe Biden’s Cabinet, homework is due.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/W8Nx_RCkHXM/biden-ordered-agencies-to-help-people-vote-but-how-much-can-feds-do-to-fill-in-the-gaps

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version