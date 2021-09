Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 20:23 Hits: 5

Many states have stumbled getting rental assistance from Congress into the hands of people facing eviction. State and local programs are scrambling now that a federal eviction moratorium has ended.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/23/1040227897/most-of-the-47-billion-meant-to-prevent-evictions-hasnt-reached-those-who-need-i