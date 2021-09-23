The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Baby Poop Health Crisis Is Real And It's Our Fault

Infants have an average of 10 times the concentration of a type of microplastic in their poop than adults, a pilot study released Wednesday found. The research, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, follows previous studies reflecting the ubiquity of microplastics—small fibers less than 5 mm in size originating from everyday objects like plastic bottles and polyester clothing and that end up in the planet's waterways and human guts. "Human exposure to microplastics is a health concern," said lead author Kurunthachalam Kannan, a professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics. Researchers focused on two types of common microplastics—polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polycarbonate (PC)—and measured feces from six infants and 10 adults. They also looked at three samples of newborns' first waste, which is known as meconium. All were from New York state, and they were all found to have at least one kind of microplastic.

