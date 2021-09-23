Fox News Poll Proves Republican Screamers Are A Tiny Minority

Articles

The great Michael Hiltzik wrote an important column in the LA Times: America is not facing a civil war — only loudmouthed extremists With an election just behind us and another beckoning a year from now, political pundits are dusting off their perennial observations about a “polarized” America. Actually, these observations don’t need to be dusted off because they’re never put on the shelf, no matter how wrong they’re proven by actual facts. The truth is that America is nothing like a polarized country. Large majorities agree on the most pressing issues of the day: They favor abortion rights, stricter gun controls and more COVID-related restrictions, especially on unvaccinated people. You might not be aware of this if you listen to programs on Fox News or even the average political commentary on our leading newspapers or CNN. Read the entire piece. If you do watch Fox News you're probably not aware of their new poll since it refutes their highest-rated hosts who promote anti-vax materials and conspiracy theories so that people and their families don't stay safe solely for the purpose of diminishing the Biden administration.

