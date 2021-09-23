The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How To Spot Gerrymandering In Your State

The redistricting process that’s underway now will determine which political party holds more power for the next decade. Here, FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast host Galen Druke explains how you can follow the process using our redistricting tracker.

Watch: https://abcnews.go.com/fivethirtyeight/video/gop-critics-trumps-big-lie-struggling-win-reelection-80138507

Watch: https://abcnews.go.com/fivethirtyeight/video/gavin-newsom-wins-california-recall-election-fivethirtyeight-politics-80029242

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/how-to-spot-gerrymandering-in-your-state/

