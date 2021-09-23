Biden Plays Referee As Centrist Dems Threaten To Scuttle Reconciliation

Articles

President Joe Biden met with the moderate and progressive factions of his party on Wednesday in an attempt to settle the tensions between the two camps. Demands by a handful of centrists in the House and Senate have threatened to torpedo the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan that is core to the president’s agenda.

Democrats told Politico that the discussions didn’t end the stalemate, but they were at least a positive step.

“The first step was to convene all of us, and get us to start acting like grown-ups again,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) said. “The next step is to develop a procedural pathway, and the final step is to negotiate all of the substance.”

