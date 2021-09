Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

Germany's next chancellor will have to finally define Berlin's security and defense interests. That means addressing the future of U.S. nuclear weapons stationed in the country and the desperate need to modernize Germany's armed forces.

