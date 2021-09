Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 14:53 Hits: 4

A pair of Senate Democrats is urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to do more to crack down on unruly airline passengers as the number of reports of poor behavior on airplanes skyrockets.Sens. Maria...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/573590-democrats-demand-more-action-from-feds-on-unruly-airline-passengers