Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 15:33 Hits: 8

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) referred to former President Trump as a “fading brand,” according to a new book published by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, the Lexington Herald Ledger reported....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/573607-mcconnell-calls-trump-a-fading-brand-in-woodward-costa-book