Texas Bill: Death Penalty For Women Who Have Abortions

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 16:20 Hits: 9

Texas Republicans, fresh off their high of implementing sweeping voter restrictions laws and the horrific 6-week abortion ban (effectively overturning Roe v Wade) have decided to add another law to their toolbox. This one is actually insane, even by Republican standards. The Hill is reporting that a Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow the death penalty for women who have abortions. You read that right. The self-declared PRO-LIFE party has decided that state-sanctioned murder of an autonomous living human is the correct response to said autonomous living human exercising health care decisions about their own body. Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton declared proudly on Twitter: “Today, I filed HB 3326 to Abolish Abortion in Texas. The bill will end the discriminatory practice of terminating the life of innocent children, and will guarantee the equal protection of the laws to all Texans, no matter how small." Just a reminder, embryos and fetuses are not "children". But you know, words are hard. Science is hard. Biology is hard. Under this law, a person who has an abortion - or someone who performs an abortion - could be "charged with assault or homicide, which is punishable by death." So, state-sanctioned murder. Of a living human.

