Did Boebert Use Campaign Funds For Personal Rent? Or To Pay Off A Friend?

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 16:41 Hits: 9

[Above, Lauren Boebert performance art on the floor of the US House of Representatives. She says rape victims need a Glock rather than abortion.] Lauren Boebert admitted in a "corrected" FEC filing that she "inadvertently" spent campaign funds on personal rent and utilities. But there's still something very fishy and definitely NOT transparent about this. Forbes: On Tuesday, though, the campaign submitted an amended report for that quarter. Two of the disbursements, each for $2,000, are now described as “Rent billed to campaign via Venmo in error,” while the other two were categorized as “rent/utilities.” The document reiterated that all four transactions have been reimbursed. After each Venmo disbursement, the updated filing now includes payments with the same amounts, dates and descriptions to someone named John Pacheco, whose address is listed as 120 E. Third Street, in Rifle, Colorado. That’s the same address as Shooters Grill, a restaurant that Boebert owns... Boebert’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

