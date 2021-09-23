Florida's New Surgeon General Claims COVID Vaccines 'Nothing Special'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis' assault on his own constituents continues... ...with the hiring of Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida's Surgeon General. A supposed graduate of Harvard, Dr. Ladapo has attacked mask mandates, hyped vaccine fears, and promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID. That's why DeSantis hired him. DeathSantis introduced him yesterday and he began his term of office with the statement, "We're done with fear." CBS News reports, "Vaccines are up to the person. There is nothing special about them compared to any other preventative measure," Ladapo said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to CBS News. "The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn't the only path to that. It's been treated almost like a religion and it's senseless."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/florida-new-surgeon-general-hyped-hydroxy