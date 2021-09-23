The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Florida's New Surgeon General Claims COVID Vaccines 'Nothing Special'

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Gov. Ron DeSantis' assault on his own constituents continues... ...with the hiring of Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida's Surgeon General. A supposed graduate of Harvard, Dr. Ladapo has attacked mask mandates, hyped vaccine fears, and promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID. That's why DeSantis hired him. DeathSantis introduced him yesterday and he began his term of office with the statement, "We're done with fear." CBS News reports, "Vaccines are up to the person. There is nothing special about them compared to any other preventative measure," Ladapo said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to CBS News. "The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn't the only path to that. It's been treated almost like a religion and it's senseless."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/florida-new-surgeon-general-hyped-hydroxy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version