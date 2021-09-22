The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Outside Ethics Group Says 7 House Lawmakers Didn't Disclose Stock Trades

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Outside Ethics Group Says 7 House Lawmakers Didn't Disclose Stock Trades

The complaints from the Campaign Legal Center against four Democrats and three Republicans show a trend — lawmakers failing to disclose transactions required by an insider trading law.

(Image credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images; Carolyn Kaster/AP; Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images; Melissa Lyttle/Bloomberg/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/22/1039287987/outside-ethics-group-says-7-house-lawmakers-didnt-disclose-stock-trades

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version