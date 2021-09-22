Psaki Gives Doocy Room To Fail Spectacularly

Articles

Let's have another oblivious self-own by Peter Doocy, shall we? With the glorious assist from the magnificent Jen Psaki, as always. Here we have Doocy setting up what he hopes is a fabulous GOTCHA question. "Has President Biden ever been to the southern border?" asks he. "In his LIFE?" replies Psaki, a bit incredulous. "Yes." "I will have to look back in the history books and check the times he has been to the southern border," quipped Psaki, though I imagine Biden chuckling and giving her a mock dressing down over that one, saying, "I'm not THAT old, kid." Doocy, eager to show off his rEsEaRcH and rePoRTiNg sKilZ pressed on, "We have been looking all morning, and we cannot find any record of him visiting the border as president, vice-president, senator, or even as a concerned citizen. Why would that be?" Peter Doocy every day before the press briefing, probably Image from: Humoar.com Clearly amused, Psaki gave him more room, so that when he fell, and fell hard, he wouldn't take anyone else down with him, or hit his head on the coffee table. "I can check and see when the last time, or when he may have been. But tell me more about why you're asking," she invited.

