Congressional Progressives Call Out Pentagon Waste And Fraud

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 22:51 Hits: 3

Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that a new congressional watchdog report showing the Pentagon failing in efforts to combat department-wide fraud and waste revealed an "absolutely unacceptable" situation that merits true accountability. Budget Committee chair Sanders (I-Vt.), along with House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), had requested the Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, which was made public Monday. The report covered fiscal year 2020, when the Defense Department (DOD) "obligated approximately $422 billion on contracts." "The scope and scale of this activity," the report found, "makes DOD procurement inherently susceptible to fraud." GAO also noted that it "has long reported that DOD's procurement processes are vulnerable to waste, fraud, and abuse," and referenced 2018, when the Defense Department "reported to Congress that from fiscal years 2013- 2017, over $6.6 billion had been recovered from defense-contracting fraud cases." The report also noted that in 2020, about one out of five of the Pentagon's inspector general's ongoing investigations were related to procurement fraud. Auditors found a number of shortcomings the Pentagon has in tackling fraud risks, which can include contractors billing for work not completed or disguising conflicts of interests.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/senate-budget-chair-calls-out-pentagon