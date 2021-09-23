The Messed Up Hist-HER-y Of Childbirth

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

Giving birth to a child is nothing to be dismissed or used as a form of abuse to a woman, including getting burned at the stake for just asking for pain medication. Yet through history and into today, there are countless examples on how men try to make it even more difficult and painful and dangerous that it ought to be (Hello Texas!). Desi Lydic of The Daily Show runs through the history of how men keep it more difficult and dangerous to give birth, for no reason other than misogyny wrapped in religion. Open thread below....

