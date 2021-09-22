Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 16:55 Hits: 12

[Above: Rachel Maddow tries to read a sentence from Agolf Twitler's lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump without laughing. She fails. -- eds.] It’s easy to forget that Donald Trump has siblings. That’s because they don’t appear at their brother’s side. Instead, they toss him the occasional cheerful remark through the media while apparently making sure their ten-foot pole collection is in good condition. If they need any family comfort, they can apparently find it in the millions that were left to them from the estate of their father, Fred Trump Sr. However, that wealth didn’t get shared around equally. On Tuesday, Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the only daughter of his deceased brother Fred Trump Jr—whose family was explicitly left out of the family inheritance. The claim against Mary Trump, as reported by The New York Times, is that she assisted Times reporters in obtaining a portion of Donald Trump’s personal tax returns. The lawsuit accuses Mary of being part of an “insidious plot” and being driven by “actual malice” toward Donald Trump. Trump claims at least $100 million in damages.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/effing-loser-trump-lawsuit-over-his-taxes