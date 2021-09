Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 16:35 Hits: 11

The former president has sued the newspaper, three of its reporters and his niece Mary Trump over a 2018 investigation of his tax returns. He accuses Mary of breaking a confidentiality agreement.

(Image credit: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/22/1039642768/trump-sues-niece-mary-new-york-times-over-tax-return-stories