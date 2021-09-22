New FL Surgeon General Wants To Fight Covid With Weight Loss, Fruit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 11:39 Hits: 9

"Hey, I know! We'll hire a black guy with a Harvard degree who's batshit crazy, he'll take the heat, and I'll look presidential by comparison!" I can just imagine the strategy session. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a controversial UCLA medical professor and critic of lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates and other mitigation measures, has been named as Florida's new surgeon general, DeathSantis announced Tuesday. Basically, Lapido's a covid whack job, and if I lived in Florida and had any other place to go, I would get the hell out. Via Ars Technica: "Florida will completely reject fear as a way of making policies in public health," Ladapo said in a press conference Tuesday after DeSantis announced his appointment. Fear, he said, has "been unfortunately a centerpiece of health policy in the United States ever since the beginning of the pandemic and it's over here. Expiration date: it's done." Florida has been one of the hardest-hit states in the pandemic, particularly amid the current wave driven by the hypertransmissible delta coronavirus variant. In early August, the Sunshine State accounted for 20 percent of all COVID-19 cases occurring in the US. Throughout the wave—which is finally receding in Florida—DeSantis has opposed vaccine mandates and fiercely fought mask mandates in schools.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/new-fl-surgeon-general-wants-fight-covid