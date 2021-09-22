'Epik Hack' Is Right Wing's Worst Nightmare

Articles

Wednesday, 22 September 2021

It's a bad day for Proud Boys and MAGA riot organizers. They had been depending on the anonymity of the internet to protect their day jobs as they went about promoting racist rioting and the, um, overthrow of the US government. Turns out their passwords (middle name plus current house number, really?) have been exposed in a major hack of their chosen right-wing service provider, a company called Epik. According to The Washington Post, "Epik long has been the favorite Internet company of the far-right, providing domain services to QAnon theorists, Proud Boys and other instigators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — allowing them to broadcast hateful messages from behind a veil of anonymity." Anonymous no more! But that veil abruptly vanished last week when a huge breach by the hacker group Anonymous dumped into public view more than 150 gigabytes of previously private data — including user names, passwords and other identifying information of Epik’s customers.

