Michael Flynn Is Insane: Says Vaccine Is In Salad Dressing

At one time in his career, Michael Flynn was a well-thought-of military man until he become so unhinged under President Obama that he had to be fired. So of course, Trump brought him on as a surrogate and hired him as his NSA. That didn't last long as he was immediately fired for "lying to Mike Pence." That's what Trump said anyway. In reality, he was caught colluding with a hostile foreign government. During the Russiagate special counsel investigation, he was then convicted of two felonies for lying to the FBI. Unfortunately, Flynn, the convicted liar, was pardoned by the treasonous ex-president. He became an advocate for QAnon and all their conspiracies. After Trump lost the 2020 election, Flynn repeatedly called for martial law so the military could overthrow the free and fair election of President Biden. Flynn gave speeches to this effect to any wingnut outfit that paid him. In his world, nothing has changed at all. Discussing his normal lunacy with other nut jobs, Flynn said, "Somebody sent me a thing this morning where they're talking about putting the vaccine in salad dressing." "Have you seen this?" "Yes," yelled a cohort. "I mean it's — and I'm thinking to myself, this is the Bizarro World, right? This is definitely the Bizarro World," Flynn said.

