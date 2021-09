Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 11:19 Hits: 17

A law policing insider trading on Capitol Hill passed nearly 10 years ago. But a trend has emerged from lawmakers from both parties — they are ignoring disclosure rules created to show transparency.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/22/1039565467/many-believe-its-time-to-do-away-with-lawmakers-making-stock-trades