Delusional Mike Lindell Pegs November For Trump's 'Reinstatement'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 12:54 Hits: 15

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has revised his prediction for when he says the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments that the 2020 presidential election should be overturned. Lindell has previously stated that the Supreme Court would reinstate Donald Trump as president by the end of August. But when that didn't happen, Lindell began pushing his predictions back until September or October. On Tuesday, Lindell advised his fans that they would have to wait until the end of November for Trump's reinstatement. "This is the big announcement, everyone," Lindell told Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon. "I made a promise to this country that with all the evidence I have that we would get it to the Supreme Court and I predicted they would vote 9-0 to look at the evidence." "Originally I had hoped for August and September," he continued. "I asked all the lawyers just yesterday. We are taking this case to the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving. Now maybe Fox [News] will report that today. You heard it here first because our case is ready. We are bringing it to the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving." "This evidence is 100% non-subjective evidence and that the Supreme Court, they're going to vote 9-nothing to take it in," Lindell added. "We will have this before the Supreme Court before Thanksgiving. That's my promise to the people of this country. We're all in this together. We worked very hard on this."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/delusional-mike-lindell-pegs-november