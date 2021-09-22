DSCC Announces $30M Push To Expand Senate Majority In 2022

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 12:55 Hits: 12

Here's some good news: Senate Democrats are pumping up their 2022 campaigns with a $30 million field organizing push that targets the states most likely to determine control of the Senate. Via NBCNews.com: "The stakes in this election have never been higher: If Republicans take the Senate they'll take our country backwards, and hard working Americans will pay the price," the DSCC's chair, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, said in an emailed statement. "The midterm election will be a fight for the future of our country, and we look forward to joining with organizers, voters and communities across the country to win Senate races and defend the Democratic Senate majority Americans are counting on." Democrats control the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. The chamber's even split guarantees expensive and competitive races next year. Democrats hope to grow their majority and take away leverage from moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Republicans seek to regain a majority that can block President Joe Biden's agenda.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/dscc-announces-30m-push-expand-senate