GOP Candidate Who Slagged Afghan Refugees Is Grandson Of Refugees

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 14:28 Hits: 16

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski was able to track Mandel's grandparents through records available online from ancestry research websites. Mandel had previously only referred to his grandparents as "hardworking ethnic immigrants," ignoring their special status. Source: CNN An Ohio Senate candidate who has pushed strong anti-refugee messages against Afghans and others is the grandson of refugees from Europe who settled in the Cleveland area with the aid of at least two resettlement organizations in the years following World War II. Josh Mandel, a former Ohio state treasurer running for Senate for a third time, has come under criticism for harsh anti-Afghan refugee messages said in the weeks since the frantic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in which the US and nearly two dozen other countries have evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans. Mandel has referenced "alligators" in tweets about refugees and suggested many will be terrorists. He has said "zero" refugees should be let into the US, claiming Afghan refugees will bring "covid" and "child brides." He has questioned "how many" Taliban fighters were on planes that left for the US from Afghanistan

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/ohio-senate-candidate-who-slagged-afghan