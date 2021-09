Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 10:00 Hits: 17

The pledge will come at the start of a virtual summit aimed at boosting commitments from other nations and the private sector. The goal: vaccinate 70% of the world's population within a year.

(Image credit: Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/22/1039526862/the-u-s-is-buying-500-million-more-pfizer-vaccine-doses-to-donate-to-other-count