WATCH Full Version: Family Guy Covid PSA Counters Tucker Carlson

Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Seth McFarlane of Family Guy fame appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show on Monday night, showing off a short clip from his new pro-vaccine PSA. UPDATE: The full version is here: Watch the new #FamilyGuy Short! Stewie and Brian travel inside Peter’s body to explain how vaccines work.Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines? Visit https://t.co/Yz9vi7AYYD for the most accurate and timely facts so we can all get back to the moments we love and miss most. pic.twitter.com/d08P2VjlcU — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 21, 2021 The Family Guy characters give accurate information on the importance of getting vaccinated, go figure. In a clip from the PSA, (starting at the 7:37 mark of the video above), Stewie and Brian have a conversation about the importance of getting the COVID vaccine.

