2 GOP Operatives Indicted In Russian Trump Campaign Finance Scheme

Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Republicans, Russia and Donald Trump are three peas in a pod. In totally unexpected indictments, two Republican operatives -- Jesse Benton, who has strong personal and professional connections to Rand Paul, and Roy Douglas Wead -- were indicted for charges related to "funneling" money to the Trump 2016 campaign. Jesse Benton was actually pardoned by Donald Trump right before he left office for convictions on OTHER campaign crimes! I guess the guy just didn't learn. Business Insider reports that Jesse Benton, who was once Mitch McConnell's campaign manager and a former staffer for Rand Paul, "conspired to illegally funnel thousands of dollars of foreign money from a Russian foreign national" into the 2016 Trump Presidential campaign. The indictment specifically points to a $100,000 wire transfer that Benton received in October 2016 from an "unnamed Russian national" which related to a promise of the national "meet[ing][/ing] a celebrity" at a fundraiser in Philadelphia in September 2016. Benton is also married to Rand Paul's niece and has long-standing ties to Ron Paul, too.

