GOP Recipe For Sedition: 'Leave Out' 7 States In Electoral College Count

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Mike Pence tried “over and over” to find a way to satisfy Trump’s demand that he overturn the election's outcome, ending with a phone call in which even Dan Quayle informed him that he had “no power” to do anything. Legally, Pence’s entire role was to gavel the session into order, listen to the roll call of states reporting their electoral results, and make a formal announcement of the totals. That’s it. The Constitution provides him with no one teeny tiny lever to nudge the outcome in any way. So precisely what illegal action was it that Trump wanted Pence to take on Jan. 6? Now we know.

