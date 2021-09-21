The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hey Dems, Just Ignore Parliamentarian On Immigration

Democratic lawmakers and the White House are facing pressure to disregard the Senate parliamentarian after the unelected official on Sunday deemed a crucial immigration measure out of bounds for reconciliation, endangering an effort to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. In a three-page opinion (pdf), Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough advised against the inclusion of Democrats' immigration proposal in the emerging reconciliation package, arguing the measure amounts to "a policy change that substantially outweighs the budgetary impact of that change." Under current Senate rules, which the parliamentarian is tasked with interpreting, all provisions of a reconciliation bill must have a direct—and not "merely incidental"—impact on the federal budget, a highly subjective criterion that most recently sparked intense debate in the context of a proposal to raise long-stagnant minimum wage. The Democratic majority is using the arcane reconciliation process to work around the Senate's 60-vote filibuster rule, which a number of conservative Democrats are refusing to repeal.

