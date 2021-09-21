Woodward: Zero Evidence General Milley Committed 'Treason'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 15:37 Hits: 11

Woodward's new tome, Peril, captures the deep concern our military leaders, including General Mark Milley, had that Trump would launch a military attack to prop up his phony election fraud claims. On Monday night, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa joined Lawrence O'Donnell. They discussed General Milley's actions as Trump turned to maniacal efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Fearing Trump would do a "wag-the-dog" type attack on China or another nation to distract from his election loss, Milley met with his team and contacted counterparts in other countries to calm concerns about US military action. Gen. Milley has now been under attack by right-wing media and the GQP as a traitor, even though he actually took no action at all. Woodward explains that General Milley was worried about a Pearl Harbor attack from China as a retaliation to a possible Trump move. Woodward said, "I think at the center of all of this we should say the reporting we did shows that everything Milley did was to protect the country. The idea that he committed treason is totally unsupported..." "Our reporting, zero evidence, absolutely zero evidence of some sort of treason or the idea of doing something not in the interest of protecting the country. This is a man who devoted his entire life to the United States military..." Woodward said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/09/woodward-milley