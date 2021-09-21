Latest Polls In The Virginia Governor’s Race

Category: World Politics Hits: 14
UPDATED SEP. 21, 2021, AT 10:34 AM
Latest PollsUpdated throughout the day.
POLL TYPE
All pollsBiden approvalGeneric ballotGovernorGovernor recallU.S. HousePresident: general electionPresident: Democratic primaryPresident: Republican primaryU.S. SenateTrump approval
STATE
All Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas U.S. Virgin Islands Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming
DISTRICT
AllWho’s ahead in the Virginia governor’s race?
AUG. 2021SEPT.OCT.NOV.3040506070%SEPT. 21, 2021 LEADERSEPT. 21, 2021 LEADERMcAuliffeMcAuliffe+3.1McAuliffe 47.2%Youngkin 44.1%
FILTER BY POLLSTER GRADE
A+BCDAdded today
|DATES
|POLLSTER
|SAMPLE
|RESULT
|NET RESULT
|Governor
|Va.
|SEP 17-18, 2021
|A-Public Policy Polling*
|875
|V
|McAuliffe
|45%
|42%
|Youngkin
|McAuliffe
|+3
KEY
A = ADULTS
RV = REGISTERED VOTERS
V = VOTERS
LV = LIKELY VOTERS
Yesterday
|Governor
|Va.
|SEP 7-15, 2021
|B/CVirginia Commonwealth University
|731
|LV
|McAuliffe
|43%
|34%
|Youngkin
|McAuliffe
|+9
Sept. 17, 2021
|Governor
|Va.
|SEP 7-13, 2021
|A+The Washington Post/George Mason University
|728
|LV
|McAuliffe
|50%
|47%
|Youngkin
|McAuliffe
|+3
|Governor
|Va.
|SEP 7-13, 2021
|A+The Washington Post/George Mason University
|907
|RV
|McAuliffe
|49%
|43%
|Youngkin
|McAuliffe
|+6
Sept. 16, 2021
|Governor
|Va.
|SEP 13-14, 2021
|A-Emerson College
|778
|LV
|McAuliffe
|51%
|48%
|Youngkin
|McAuliffe
|+3
Sept. 9, 2021
|Governor
|Va.
|AUG 30-SEP 2, 2021
|B/CWPA Intelligence*
|734
|LV
|McAuliffe
|48%
|48%
|Youngkin
|EVEN
|Governor
|Va.
|AUG 3-5, 2021
|B/CWPA Intelligence*
|734
|LV
|McAuliffe
|50%
|More
|McAuliffe
|+7
|Governor
|Va.
|AUG 3-5, 2021
|B/CWPA Intelligence*
|734
|LV
|McAuliffe
|51%
|45%
|Youngkin
|McAuliffe
|+6
Show more polls
Polls conducted after June 28, 2018, the date this page was published, are listed by the date that FiveThirtyEight collected them; polls conducted before then are listed under the last date that the poll was in the field. Polls from firms that are banned by FiveThirtyEight are not shown. Pollsters that did not release any horse-race polls within three weeks of an election since 1998 do not have a grade and are treated as a C+ by the grade filter.
* Polls marked with an asterisk are partisan polls. Partisanship is determined by who sponsors the poll, rather than who conducts it. Polls are considered partisan if they’re conducted on behalf of a candidate, party, campaign committee, or PAC, super PAC, 501(c)(4), 501(c)(5) or 501(c)(6) organization that conducts a large majority of its political activity on behalf of one political party.
When the dates of tracking polls from the same pollster overlap, only the most recent version is shown.
Notice any bugs or missing polls? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
Download this data: presidential primary polls, presidential general election polls, Senate polls, House polls, gubernatorial polls, presidential approval polls, generic congressional ballot polls
Design and development by Aaron Bycoffe, Ritchie King, Ella Koeze, Dhrumil Mehta, Jasmine Mithani and Julia Wolfe. Andrea Jones-Rooy, Dhrumil Mehta, Nathaniel Rakich, Derek Shan and Julia Wolfe contributed research.
Why Candidates With Little Hope Of Winning Are Raising More Money Than EverWhy The Gender Gap May Have Shrunk In The 2020 ElectionHow FiveThirtyEight’s 2020 Forecasts Did And What We’ll Be Thinking About For 2022What’s Happening In Arizona Is Not Really An Audit Or A Recount. It’s A Partisan Inquisition.How The Republican Push To Restrict Voting Could Affect Our Elections
Get more FiveThirtyEight
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Read more https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/governor/virginia/