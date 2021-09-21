Latest Polls In The Virginia Governor’s Race

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 15:31 Hits: 14

UPDATED SEP. 21, 2021, AT 10:34 AM

Latest PollsUpdated throughout the day.

Polls policy and FAQs

POLL TYPE

All pollsBiden approvalGeneric ballotGovernorGovernor recallU.S. HousePresident: general electionPresident: Democratic primaryPresident: Republican primaryU.S. SenateTrump approval

STATE

All Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas U.S. Virgin Islands Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

DISTRICT

AllWho’s ahead in the Virginia governor’s race?

An updating average for each candidate, accounting for each poll’s quality, sample size and recency

AUG. 2021SEPT.OCT.NOV.3040506070%SEPT. 21, 2021 LEADERSEPT. 21, 2021 LEADERMcAuliffeMcAuliffe+3.1McAuliffe 47.2%Youngkin 44.1%

Average as of today

McAuliffe47.2%

Youngkin44.1%

FILTER BY POLLSTER GRADE

A+BCDAdded today

DATES POLLSTER SAMPLE RESULT NET RESULT Governor Va. SEP 17-18, 2021 A-Public Policy Polling* 875 V McAuliffe 45% 42% Youngkin McAuliffe +3

KEY

A = ADULTS

RV = REGISTERED VOTERS

V = VOTERS

LV = LIKELY VOTERS

Yesterday

Governor Va. SEP 7-15, 2021 B/CVirginia Commonwealth University 731 LV McAuliffe 43% 34% Youngkin McAuliffe +9

Sept. 17, 2021

Sept. 16, 2021

Governor Va. SEP 13-14, 2021 A-Emerson College 778 LV McAuliffe 51% 48% Youngkin McAuliffe +3

Sept. 9, 2021

Governor Va. AUG 30-SEP 2, 2021 B/CWPA Intelligence* 734 LV McAuliffe 48% 48% Youngkin EVEN Governor Va. AUG 3-5, 2021 B/CWPA Intelligence* 734 LV McAuliffe 50% More McAuliffe +7 Governor Va. AUG 3-5, 2021 B/CWPA Intelligence* 734 LV McAuliffe 51% 45% Youngkin McAuliffe +6

Show more polls

Polls conducted after June 28, 2018, the date this page was published, are listed by the date that FiveThirtyEight collected them; polls conducted before then are listed under the last date that the poll was in the field. Polls from firms that are banned by FiveThirtyEight are not shown. Pollsters that did not release any horse-race polls within three weeks of an election since 1998 do not have a grade and are treated as a C+ by the grade filter.

* Polls marked with an asterisk are partisan polls. Partisanship is determined by who sponsors the poll, rather than who conducts it. Polls are considered partisan if they’re conducted on behalf of a candidate, party, campaign committee, or PAC, super PAC, 501(c)(4), 501(c)(5) or 501(c)(6) organization that conducts a large majority of its political activity on behalf of one political party.

When the dates of tracking polls from the same pollster overlap, only the most recent version is shown.

Notice any bugs or missing polls? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Download this data: presidential primary polls, presidential general election polls, Senate polls, House polls, gubernatorial polls, presidential approval polls, generic congressional ballot polls

Design and development by Aaron Bycoffe, Ritchie King, Ella Koeze, Dhrumil Mehta, Jasmine Mithani and Julia Wolfe. Andrea Jones-Rooy, Dhrumil Mehta, Nathaniel Rakich, Derek Shan and Julia Wolfe contributed research.

RELATED STORIES

Why Candidates With Little Hope Of Winning Are Raising More Money Than EverWhy The Gender Gap May Have Shrunk In The 2020 ElectionHow FiveThirtyEight’s 2020 Forecasts Did And What We’ll Be Thinking About For 2022What’s Happening In Arizona Is Not Really An Audit Or A Recount. It’s A Partisan Inquisition.How The Republican Push To Restrict Voting Could Affect Our Elections

COMMENTS

Get more FiveThirtyEight

© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.

Read more https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/governor/virginia/