Horrifying Images Of Border Agents On Horses Grabbing Haitian Migrants Spark Investigation

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

‘This Is Not Who We Are’?

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility has opened an investigation after several CBP officers were seen aggressively grabbing Haitian migrants and charging at them on horses at the border in Del Rio, Texas, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

The DHS called the images “extremely troubling” and said that “the facts learned from the full investigation, which will be conducted swiftly, will define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken.”

One agent on a horse was heard screaming at the migrants “This is why your country’s shit, because you use your women for this!” (via video posted by Al-Jazeera English):

“This is why your country’s shit, because you use your women for this!” — mounted Border Patrol officer to Haitian migrant he was riding down, as he sheltered with his family. One of the scenes we saw on the Rio Grande. Watch our video: Full report:https://t.co/V4KeMobCfspic.twitter.com/UdUcC7B5IS — John Holman (@johnholman100) September 20, 2021

Nearly 15,000 migrants have crossed the Rio Grande in wake of a devastating earthquake in Haiti and the still-unsolved assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Haitian refugees crowded in makeshift camps along the border in often along the border in often squalid conditions

Haitians are also giving disturbing accounts of being deported to Haiti, even those who haven’t lived there in more than a decade, as the Biden administration uses a Trump-era policy to expel migrants at the border. “If Biden continues with these deportations, he’s no better than Trump,” a recently deported migrant told the Washington Post. “I’m afraid for my safety here. I don’t even know this country anymore.”

Read more: “Four Months Ago, Biden Said Haiti Wasn’t Safe. Now He’s Deporting Thousands There.” – The Intercept

Texas Doctor Who Spoke Out About Performing An Abortion Is Being Sued

Alan Braid, the San Antonio-based doctor who wrote a Washington Post op-ed revealing that he had defied his state’s anti-abortion ban, has been hit with two lawsuits under the law, which dangles $10,000 in front of private citizens who successfully sue anyone they believe provided an abortion.

Neither of the plaintiffs are in Texas. One lawsuit is being brought by a man from Illinois, the other is from a guy in Arkansas.

Neither of them are apparently even anti-abortion. The Arkansas guy, Oscar Stilley told the New York Times and the Washington Post that he’s trying to get the law struck down by the courts, and Felipe Gomez, the Illinois plaintiff, claims the same thing in his lawsuit.

Other head-spinning details of these lawsuits include the fact that both Stilley and Gomez are disbarred lawyers. Stilley is currently serving a 15-year sentence for tax fraud and conspiracy. He even describes himself as a “disbarred and disgraced former Arkansas lawyer” in his filing . Stilley also made it clear that he’s after the bounty Texas’ law promises. “If the state of Texas decided it’s going to give a $10,000 bounty, why shouldn’t I get that 10,000 bounty?” he asked the Washington Post, though he seemed to believe the state government itself would pay him the money, not Braid. Gomez was disbarred after allegedly sending threatening emails, according to records reported by local outlet KSAT 12 .



Schedule Set For Roe’s True Day Of Reckoning

The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Mississippi’s sweeping anti-abortion ban that aims to fully blow up Roe on Dec. 1.

Yet Another Grim COVID-19 Milestone

As of today, more Americans have died from COVID-19 than the number killed during the 1918 influenza pandemic. We’re now at more than 675,000 deaths in the U.S.

Trump’s White House Lawyer Fully Laid Out His Scheme To Do A Coup

John Eastman, a conservative legal scholar at the Trump White House, crafted a six-step plan for then-Vice President Mike Pence to steal the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf.

Eastman presented the two-page memo to Pence during an Oval Office meeting with Trump on Jan. 4, according to Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril.”

during an Oval Office meeting with Trump on Jan. 4, according to Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, “Peril.” Part of Eastman’s memo predicted “howls, of course, from the Democrats” once Pence “gavels President Trump as re-elected.”

once Pence “gavels President Trump as re-elected.” You can read the scheme in the memo, which was obtained by CNN, below:

Brain Genius Insurrectionist Allegedly Posted A Snapchat Of His Location At The Capitol

Matthew Buckler was arrested for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after a tipster alerted the FBI of his Snapchat post in which Buckler allegedly pinpointed his location with his cartoon bitmoji:

Capitol defendant nabbed by Snapchat Maps. pic.twitter.com/hwgKUjFdaz — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 20, 2021

