Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 11:21 Hits: 4

The government is about to run out of borrowing power — risking the possibility of a federal default that could create harmful ripples throughout the economy as soon as next month.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/09/21/1039191106/democrats-and-republicans-are-in-a-fight-over-federal-spending