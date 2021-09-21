Creepy Jim Jordan Promotes Immigrant Replacement Theory

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Rep Jim Jordan took the wingnut replacement theory to new and despicable heights on Fox News Monday afternoon. As soon as VP Kamala Harris was chosen by then-candidate Biden, she became a Fox News punching bag, much like they tried to do to AOC (How's that working out?) because they fear them both. Jordan and Sandra Smith focused their ire on Harris over the Haitian migrants at the southern border, fleeing a corrupt government, hurricanes and devastating earthquakes. After complaining endlessly -- that's all he does -- Jordan claimed the Biden administration is purposefully letting in as many immigrants as possible. Guess who's also responsible? "The only conclusion any rational person can reach is this is deliberate. This is intentional. This is exactly what Hillary Clinton campaigned on in 2016,” Jordan whined. After venting some more, co-host Sandra Smith replied, "Well, we certainly don’t have any indication it’s deliberate," and then she changed the subject to VP Harris. “I would also take issue, Sandra," Jordan yelled. "How you can conclude it’s not intentional? We’ve had six months in a row where the number keeps getting higher. So, if it’s not intentional, then it is completely irresponsible, it is completely wrong what they’re doing. I don't know how you can't reach that..I never said..." Sandra Smith never asked why it would be intentional because she knows what he's saying is a crock of sh*t.

