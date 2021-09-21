The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP Critics Of Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Are Struggling To Win Reelection

Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez announced he is retiring from Congress at the end of his term. He is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how the other nine Republicans are faring in their reelection bids and debate whether CNN’s new polling methodology is a good or bad use of polling.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/gop-critics-of-trumps-big-lie-are-struggling-to-win-reelection/

