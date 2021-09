Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 16:42 Hits: 2

The lawyer representing Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, is prepared for prosecutors to hand down even more criminal indictments in addition to the 15 fraud charges he’s already facing.

