Kyrsten Sinema’s Final Senate Term

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 17:21 Hits: 2

Like many people I spent a lot of time trying to figure out Kyrsten Sinema’s motivations this year. I’ve discussed my conclusions in other posts. But what I’ve focused on more recently is that as near as I can see, unless she shifts her stance pretty dramatically the odds of Sinema being elected to a second Senate term in 2024 are pretty poor. And that’s made me consider another question: does she just misread the politics of her situation that badly or is she not planning on running?

I know I’ve thrown out a few pretty dramatic claims. So let me walk you through my reasoning. Because I think it’s pretty solid.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/QQH0kOIkbW8/kyrsten-sinemas-final-senate-term